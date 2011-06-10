jange Jun 10, 2011 we don't just want a new constitution, we want one that is more democratic and an improvement on the 1990 one. Otherwise what was the point, right? As stated in the NT editorial a few issues ago, it was to appease the Maoists. Do you really have such a short memory? The NC's ten conditions for the extension of the CA shows us the way out. They summarise the essential points of a truly democratic constitution. The only trouble is that the ten commandments come from a political party that has little moral authority left to be setting conditions because of its past governance failures and lack of accountability. The NC makes the mistake of presenting the negotiations as between two political parties. It would be smarter to present it as a negotiation on behalf of democracy.

Raghu Jun 10, 2011 "For their part, the Maoists in the past three years have mislead, lied and broken promises on demobilisation" And what's there to say that they won't do it for the next 3 months.

Arthur Jun 10, 2011 "...the problem is not so much between the NC and the Maoists, but how much the Maoist leadership can push the envelope on integration without a backlash from hardliners who equate demobilisation with surrender...." The peace agreement requires democratization of Nepal Army, professionalisation of the PLA and integration of the two armies, not "demobilisation". No matter how often you try to rewrite this as "demobilisation" of the PLA you are stuck with that reality. Delaying democratization and integration has not worked. Blame "hardliners" as much as you like but your demands for "demobilization" instead of integration were always futile. "...Maoists want in the draft constitution: a powerful executive president, a legislature with a toothless opposition that the judiciary will be beholden to. Their regressive model seems to be the North Korean definition of 'people's democracy'. Which is why the reluctance of our foreign friends to back a "democratic" constitution is so surprising,..." Your "foreign friends" all have powerful executive governments, whether headed by a Prime Minister as in the UK or a President as in the USA. The opposition in every democracy is completely "toothless". The opposition has only the power to replace the government by winning public support to defeat the government parties at the next election. None of your "foreign friends" permit the opposition to block the government. In every democracy, including all your "foreign friends", the judiciary is completely subordinate to the legislature. The legislature makes the laws and interpretations by the judiciary can be overturned by the legislature. Judges can also be removed by the legislature for misbehaviour. Independence of the judiciary means independence from the executive government, not from the legislature. What is surprising is that your complete ignorance of modern democracy is not met with more open contempt from your "foreign friends".

KiranL Jun 10, 2011 The article is accurate in pointing out that the main obstacle to the peace process and constitution is within the Maoistes. Prachanda thinks he is losing their support and therefore can't be seen to be handing over the weapons. it would be suicide for him. So, he will go through the motions, but his militant mindset will never go. So the demob and decommissioning of Maoist fighters will never really happen because a Maoist without a gun is a contradiction in terms. And let's drop that silly euphemism called "integration" that was outdated Ian Martin's terminology to show that his Maoist friends hadn't surrendered.

K. K. Sharma Jun 11, 2011 1. In a country with more than 13 Communist parties, you expect democracy to prevail.!!! Is this for the consumption of the Western Countries.?2. Commust literatures { holy books of Baburam Bhattari} clearly shows the word "democracy" has different connotation to the Communists. Baburam et al have explained this many times, yet you pretend not to understand. !!!! 3." Power flows out of the barral of the gun", is a dictum of one of the gods of our Maoist bahuns. Surely, they will stick to the dictum of their god. It was the guns that have brought the Maoist this far. Why should they foresake such means that has brought them success.. they are not fools, you know. 4. Tactical words, are for tactical purposes. It is the gullible who take tactic as real intent. Congratulations, you are one of them, it seems.

who cares Jun 11, 2011 3. Arthur, can you define democratization of nepal army? in nepal, people like you are called "empty vessel making a lot of noise". and think before you answer. here again, i have a feeling that you will be humiliated.

sudha Jun 11, 2011 Ok.. This editorial is different than what he wrote last week. Last week, Kunda was moaning about the neglect in development, services etc.. This time, he rightfully brought back the radar on the Constitutional issues (armed PLA etc..).. Without this being the high priority, the rest is just meaningless. Now, Kunda (NT) seems to be waking up too calling a spade a spade. NC's posturing of 10 point is just that -- a political farce. Especially, look at that guy --Krishna Sitaula and his moral authority to tell us what to do. That said, the Maoists's proposal of a presidential system.. is intriguing and should not be dismissed. I think, Nepal may need stronger governance that can have moral command over the entire nation rather than the vacillating dirty party policy of the type we have been witnessing. A strong center may also be an answer to stop the ethic fragmentation slide we have been on.

Arthur Jun 11, 2011 #6, with a democratized army, people like you cannot hope that they will prevail against your political opponents by relying on a military coup. For example you wrote: "-alternative is tough govt. who will go after maoist involved in looting, extortion, threatening and if they protest the jailing then use brutal force against demonstration. .... if CA becomes problem, then coup.............. .... setting deadline to constitution drafting and peace process, if it is not done within deadline then referendum should pass the constitution drafted by experts and the camps should be cleared using force." Although your stance is rather childish, both when insulting royalists and when insulting Maoists, this hope of yours is not as absurd in Nepal as it would be in a country with a democratic army. That is because the Nepal Army is still like the armies in sub-sahara Africa or Pakistan that regularly decide who governs their countries. The Chief of Army Staff, Katawal explained the essence of the army not being democratized when he said: "If there is any institution in this country that can still keep the country united Ã¯Â¿Â½ in one piece and stabilized Ã¯Â¿Â½ it is the Nepal Army." That is the essentially the same hope that you expressed. Officers with that feudal mentality - claiming that they are what keeps their country - united are excluded from democratic armies. In Europe or USA they would be found only in mental institutions, not in armed forces. You will know that Nepal Army has been democratized when you hate it as much as you hate the Maoists and royalists instead of still having hopes that they might "use brutal force" against the Constituent Assembly on your behalf.

who cares Jun 12, 2011 8. Arthur, i asked you, how do you define democratization of army? or you can answer how it is done? in clear term. you idiot!

Naresh Neupane Jun 12, 2011 #3 Arthur My faint guess is Kunda rerads your piece. If he could bottle-neck your road, then only can he save his six-lane highway drive of editorial pieces. It doesn't yet stop me to rethink his last issue's piece, with a big concentric circles, with RESET written inside. Then, he sounded as if politics is a tertiary link, so why not priortize the primaries. But he thinks now, by virtue of his plastic rhetoric of self-denunciation, that Maoists are the main cradle of filth, and that int'l friends and int'l legitimacy are the main concerns. My goodness! When Maoists expond A, Kunda says unA or deA or disA or antiA or misA or ShornA or NullA but the last remaining option if he counldn't the aforementioned answers, is B. Not yet C andÃ¯Â¿Â½., for that's left for me and Arthur. Why so visceral malice when indeed your existence basically subsists inside the domain and protocal of the very server you love to antagonize. Thanks ArthurÃ¯Â¿Â½But who actually are you?

Arthur Jun 12, 2011 #9, you asked for a definition and I provided one sufficient for you to understand how to recognize a democratic army and why you are opposed to the Nepal Army becoming a democratic army. You understood well enough to know that is exactly why people like you are so opposed to democratization of the Nepal Army that you have to pretend that it is either "completely unnecessary" (because it is already the most democratic Army imaginable just like the 1990 Constitution was the "best") or else "completely impossible" (because an Army must have discipline and hierarchy, not democracy and because only the military can decide on military policy). In your case I expect you to claim it is both "completely unnecessary" AND "completely impossible". But instead of presenting your argument for either or both, you have instead asked me to now answer another question. How is an army democratized? Since you asked so politely, only calling me an idiot instead of several paragraphs of spluttering abuse, I will try to answer. This is a more difficult question than the one you originally asked. There could be a long, slow process or a short sharp one. Only future history will tell what will occur in Nepal. Democratization requires a paradigm shift from the conceptions held by and about a semi-feudal army dedicated to enforcing the old regime, to a democratic citizens army serving the people in a new Nepal. Even in the sciences such paradigm shifts are generally a matter of one generation giving way to another: "... a new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die, and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it..." Officers who fought the war in opposition to democratization and who will not adapt must be replaced by officers who fought in the war in support of democratization or who have adapted. If the peace agreement had been carried out promptly there would already be a couple of years of the old officers of the Nepal Army getting used to the presence of thousands of democratically minded soldiers and officers integrated from the PLA. Many of those who could not adapt would have retired and others would have gradually learned how to adapt. Perhaps that can still happen. Alternatively the process may be more like the "traditional" process by which the army of the ancient regime in France was replaced by the revolutionary army. "As the ancien regime gave way to a constitutional monarchy, and then to a republic, the entire structure of France was transformed to fall into line with the Revolutionary principles of "Liberty, Equality and Fraternity"... one of the first major elements of the French state to be restructured was the army. Almost all of the ancien regime officer class had been drawn from the aristocracy. During the period preceding the final overthrow of the Monarchy, large numbers of officers left their regiments and emigrated. Between 15 September and 1 December 1791 alone 2,160 officers of the royal army fled France... Of those who stayed numbers were either imprisoned or killed during the Reign of Terror. The small remaining cadre of officers were promoted swiftly; this meant that the majority of the Revolutionary officers were far younger than their Monarchist counterparts. Those high ranking aristocratic officers who remained, ... were soon accused of having monarchist sympathies and either killed or forced into exile. Revolutionary fervour, along with calls to save the new regime, resulted in a large influx of enthusiastic yet untrained and undisciplined volunteers ... The desperate situation meant that these men were quickly inducted into the army, where the ranks were seasoned by a number of veteran soldiers who had remained. That is the typical history of the armies of the "foreign friends" who Kunda Dixit keeps hoping will support demobilization of the revolutionary army and maintenance of the army of the ancient regime in Nepal. For other examples of the "traditional" process you could checkout the British "New Model Army" and the American "Continental Army".

rishav Jun 12, 2011 There are alot of things have been addressed in this article, but the major stumbling blocks as mentioned are, "how much the Maoist leadership can push the envelope on integration without a backlash from hardliners who equate demobilisation with surrender," I think this is the area of bone of contention since the 13 parties signed that deal in New Delhi. Already signs are of diffferent factions within the Maoist leadership are at logger heads regarding this issue, but inevitably for the peace process to conclude there is no other way but successfull integration of the Maoist PLA into society or the security forces. This will mean, call it what you will "demobilsation", The Maoist PLA giving up their arms or handing them over to the AISC and eventually the national securty forces. The plan put forward by the Nepal Army has had a broad range acceptance by the Maoist top hierachy so probably this will be the modality used by the AISC. The issue regarding the number of combatants to be integrated have figures ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 as hoped by the PLA, is still in debate by the major parties and also specific issues in regard to the standards of recruitment of each respective securty force and the modailty of the integration process i.e. group or individual. "we don't just want a new constitution, we want one that is more democratic and an improvement on the 1990 one. Otherwise what was the point, right?" Actually we want peace, law and order, freedom of expression without fear or intimidation. Unfortunately, it doesn't really matter what the constitution say's if there is no fundemental and practical basis of a civil law abiding society. At the end of the day there are many different countries with different types of constitutions, but does that really make one country more democratic than the other if the fundementals to freedom of expression without fear of oppression or intimidation, peace, law and order are not present. The UK has no written constitution where the USA has the Bill of Rights, does that make the UK less democratic or aspirational to it's people. Certainly Not!! So all this talk about the importance about a need to write a new constitution, with such beautiful words, means nothing if there are no fundemental practical aspects of a proper democratic society with peace, law and order with freedom of expression. Just look at the provisions of the new state structure that the Maoists want in the draft constitution: a powerful executive president, a legislature with a toothless opposition that the judiciary will be beholden to. Their regressive model seems to be the North Korean definition of 'people's democracy'. Exactly, and the whole reason why the writing of a new consititution was incorporated into the 13 party pact in New Delhi. The Maoist view of the word "democracy", or to "democratize," is completely different to the rest of the World's view of what democracy is. The Maoist main goal, quite evidently is a totalitairan state and they are more than prepared to get it by either hook or crook.

who cares Jun 12, 2011 11. Arthur,, my mistake. since you are not going to answer the first question, and second question turned out to let you provide vague response, i am gonna have to add few more questions and may be some more later. * how does french model suit nepali context? when you were talking about french model, did you actually mean PLA should not be let into nepal army. cause, to democratize army, you were saying, replacing feudal army with those who fought for democracy. and since PLA never fought for democracy, they were murdering nepalese to bring in commie rule, and thus, they should not get the job in national army (that is what your response means). and also,unlike in france, army neither lost the war nor they surrendered and again PLA always used to rat out the area whenever army visited that area. * according to you (in conclusion), democratizing army means army serving people, following people's will- since, 70% of nepalese are against maoist, so army should not let pla in the army. and again, majority of people are in favor of democracy and pla/maoist wants commie state, so dont you think army should firmly stand against maosit/pla, if they want to present themselves as democratic. * and again, you said, democratic army means those who follow people, but pla follow maoist- and not just that, today, there are divisions in pla who follow their respective faction in maoist, so how can pla be given national army job? * doesn't army need discipline? you want army to turn into hippies. * what the hell is the job of army according to you? i want army to protect us and my country from attackers like maoist, pla, ycl? and that's what their job is for me? looks like you could not find maoist's definition of "democratization of army" that is why you are facing problem defining it. trust me, they have never defined it clearly, but you may fine a secret tape of puspa addressing to his cadres. i know what he said, but only you finding it by yourself would be convincing for you. as for me, i want army to follow those rules set by/accepted to nepalese, strictly, that is what professional army is all about. only temporary govt. or should i say people's representative are elected democratically. others- bureaucracy, police, army- they just follow rules accepted/made my people (those rules should not harm innocent life). they do not need to be democratic. and dont you have your own views, do you have to google every time you answer.

Arthur Jun 12, 2011 Naresh Neupane #10, I am an (english speaking) foreigner who does not speak any Nepali, seeking to learn from the experience of the Maoist led revolution in Nepal. I don't give any further details as I only want to discuss issues in Nepali politics, not myself or other individuals. I read your comments and generally think there is probably some interesting thinking behind them. Unfortunately the english expressions you use in your writing are much too complicated for your fluency in english. I am guessing that you read english much more extensively than you write it. That is very good for knowing what you are talking about, but it means you have to take extra care when writing as you are not yet able to correctly use the expressions that you understand when reading. If even I as a native english speaker cannot respond because I am not sure what you mean, I am sure others using these discussions to improve their english would have even greater difficulties. The more complex your ideas, the more effort you should put into writing them in very simple words.

Naresh Neupane Jun 12, 2011 "Democratization requires a paradigm shift from the conceptions held by and about a semi-feudal army dedicated to enforcing the old regime, to a democratic citizens army serving the people in a new Nepal." -Arthur I'm exactly behind you, but I need to detect what your paradigm is, and how you mean the processual and procedural conflation will go by. I mean: how will you apply the salve of Kuhnian paradigm shifts to the wounds of un-democratized Nepal Army? You are so right to point out the paradigm shifts in ancien regime, continental and new model army, but can we swallow such corrosive dose of total overhaul, or upensation (the process of something getting upended, a system overhaul, a new beginning in 'alpha and omega'). That's why Nepal Army has so less Madhesis (a politico once claimed that number pins around 1000), Tharus, Dalits etc. It doesn't need the absolution of nether world, thus not upensation, but it's still somewhat undemocratic. We can level the ground by recruiting cadets from all sections, but indeed, earth is round and so hierarchies will still persist. Thus, -PLA should be integrated with the Nepal Army so that the two coalesce to symbolize the representation of major subsections of Nepali Community. -New recruitments standard should be meant not to preclude, or discriminate, any Nepali , who, by certain but distinct and impartial recruitment policies and rules, suffices such standards. -Nepal Army should be totally dismantled of the political leverage. No press release, diplomatic kowtowing, phone-calls etc. -Any potential mutiny must be crushed with force. -Nepal Army must be disciplined, and political players must not lobby them to inspire their volition in political oeuvre. -The journalese must be balanced, so that the heretical opposition to Prachanda's govt. inspiring Kattuwal to become a self-appointed opposition to govt. doesn't take precedence. But the intentions similar of Baidha should also come unalloyed, shorn of his jargonese.

Naresh Neupane Jun 13, 2011 Why is democracy negotiable? But how is it negotiable? Democracy sprouts its root from ancient times, may be around 5000 years ago, but it rose to prominence in Hellenistic era. In democracy, a freedom of expression is guaranteed and, decision and adoption of any living is safeguarded. people are free, or liable to be freeÃ¯Â¿Â½Ã¯Â¿Â½Ã¯Â¿Â½Ã¯Â¿Â½. The obvious tasks of functioning state is to maintain a judicious balance of legislature, executive and judiciary. And what if these three categories have so many undergirdings? Let's first broach some categories of subsections of legislatureÃ¯Â¿Â½ The maintenance of regions, zones etc, the electoral system, the evaluation of votes, and the basic tenet to guide how these elected fellow will persist etc. are just few factors .. How is such thing decided upon? Negotiation, of course.. If Kunda means something else, like some basic freedom universally understood as the basic civil rights should not be lapped upon some authoritarian rule (he clearly points out this to Maoists), then what exactly does he understands by such vague underpinnings? A body politic, where everyone's motives and rights overlaps, needs some restraint upon its members so that the collective security doesn't gives to chaos and anarchy. Thus, if he means I can pee on the public as my right, does he concur? Surely not! Then who is that ideal man, or authority, who decides my rights, some really absolute rights? Who is that ideal man who acts as my moral altar, and at the meantime, says that some things are really absolute, humanistic and so on? But does Kunda allow me to pee in the public? If he does, does he not talk about individual sense, sanity, morality, ethics and whole sort of planks that tips a man away from his/her individualism? So how are there some rights that are absolute and that don't depend upon factors like society, religion, constitution of state, history etc.? Had I not thought Kunda basically lapses adventurously upon words, I mustn't have sought him to be cagey about some philosophical notions like principum individuaionis, solipsism, collective individualism etc.

Soni Jun 13, 2011 Strange isn't it? 5 or 6 years ago it was one provision of the constitution which exercised the formidable brains of Nepal's intellectual phony elites. Today they are reduced to "pleading" for the survival of democracy when all they want is for their talk shops to continue doing business. Good we have Naresh jee, he exemplifies the peak level of Nepal's intelligentsia's obsession, in their own language. Known only to themselves. I hope everybody is enjoying the party.

Naresh Neupane Jun 14, 2011 # Soni I'm clearly not an impersonator here. If you pick me among the business-minded tigers, I can only say that I don't have such stripes of feudal or semi-feudal history. I'm honestly a student, but I'm a cauldron of ego that makes me write in nepalitimes.com I'm not an intellectual, nor aspirant to such phalanx of hypocrites. For who is such a man bestowed with blessings of intellect? I've assumed my girlfriend as such a philosopher that she can really browbeat some of the best lines of Russell and Nietzsche. The not-so-important distinction: she is bereft of the mantle assumed by these lads in account of their exhaustive penetration in their outside world. Sanjeev Uprety seems to have slung his ink in Kantipur that the only difference in one's assumption of post-modernism is that non-academicians are unaware but they find the constant relevance in their lives while academicians find the keystone of their academic rigor upon the altar of reasoning, philosophizing, interpreting and expressing to the audience from the well-known pulpit. That is what delineates some egotistic doctorates from the sunalterned minorities in Nepal. #Kunda I understandably mean authoritarian rule is not acceptable, but this present world full of democracies doesn't suit your bygone clichÃ¯Â¿Â½s. Don't fear of democracy in Nepal! The bottom line is: What kind of democracy should we bring to Nepal? What kind of federation, economic liberalization, equities, resources allocation, and cultural identifications? Thus, your 'non-negotiable' kind of sounds like you are a medieval heretic. Beyond oneself, there is always a negotiation. Indeed, it's a new oxymoron I'd prefer as a marginalia.

Laxman karki Jun 14, 2011 As we learned from World's history that two countries Germany and Japan were almost entirely destroyed by World War II.That gave these countries a chance not just to rebuild their physical infrastructure but also to revise their antiquated arrangements and institutions: The political system, the guilds,the economy with more modern frame of mind. It made possible to question everything and rebuild from scratch. At the moment we have same opportunity in Nepal. It is only possible when we follow the path of Democracy: rule of law, competition, protection of private property, consumer society and most importantly independent judiciary. If we engage in pocketing public funds,forming labor unions everywhere, focused on distribution rather than growth and follow the protectionist policies we will be nowhere again. I couldn't understand why we need more than 100,000 armies?,Who is our enemy India or China? Why Maoist are badly engaged in army integration?

Arthur Jun 14, 2011 #13, "...i want army to protect us and my country from attackers like maoist, pla, ycl? and that's what their job is for me?..." Thank you for the brief summary. That was also the essence of the longer quote from you that I provided in #6, calling for "brutal force" and a "coup". It is also the essence of the short quote I gave from former COAS Katawal: "If there is any institution in this country that can still keep the country united in one piece and stabilized it is the Nepal Army." Since Maoists are the largest party, they will lead a democratic government that can change old Nepal into a new Nepal unless prevented by an anti-democratic army with "brutal force". Naturally you are opposed to democratization of the army. You need an anti-Maoist army, not a democratic army or you have no hope of "protecting" your old Nepal with "brutal force" against people who want a new Nepal.As to the method, the "traditional" approach to democratizatrion used in the French, British and American revolutions may or may not prove to be necessary in Nepal. A less radical alternative has been offered in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement. The paradigm shift from a generation of officers with obsolete feudal ideas to a generation that understands that the Army is not what holds the country together might be accomplished without killing the old officers or forcing them to emigrate. The alternative path to democratization is through integration of the PLA so that people from both sides gradually adapt to working together peacefully.You already understand that is the method well enough, so naturally you oppose the integration that was agreed to in the peace agreement and instead demand that the PLA surrender its weapons and be demobilized.But you already know the problem with that demand. As you mentioned, neither army was defeated so it is ridiculous to demand that either of them surrender their weapons and demobilize. The choice is either to continue the war until one army or the other is completely defeated or to carry out the peace agreement and integrate the two armies with neither of them surrendering their weapons or demobilizing.The choice in favour of peace has already been made.Your opposition to integration and advocacy of "brutal force" is perhaps more honest than the editorial, but it is equally futile in opposing integration and demanding demobilization instead. BTW congratulations for confirming my belief that you would claim that democratization is BOTH "unnecessary" and "impossible": "* doesn't army need discipline? you want army to turn into hippies." But I must admit I only thought that to support "impossible" you would talk about "standards" and "discipline" without suggesting that a democratic army is an army of hippies! I doubt that COAS Katawal was afraid the PLA would be "hippies". In proposing that they be kept in a separate directorate away from most of the rest of the soldiers I think it is clear the army leadership fears that the PLA soldiers are highly disciplined and cohesive and would influence other soldiers in a democratic direction, just as Prachanda mentioned in the "notorious" Shaktikor tapes.

Naresh Jun 15, 2011 Before we delve the particularity of "mindset" of the officers of Nepal Army, it's also important to note that 'mindset' sort of moulds and outgrows, not just ossify. The societal and cultural factors, especially one's background, has a direct hallmark in one's mindset, but, sometime, it changes by choices and circumstances, at others, by ideals and motives (idee fixe). So shouldn't the paradigm shift start from the self? If it is possible, in what means are changed mindset different from thoses fresh ones? Should the repeated anarchy flare up in the streets of kathmandu? Nepal Army's democratization is by means substitutable by it's representativeness. Such could happen when meritocracy is paid due attention in promotion and recruitment of new cadets, both inside and outside the scope of new recruitment process. The behemoth of almost 90,000 is already bloated by thick margins, and our new ways can make it as less as 50,000 so that new coup de main from NA officer or coup de tete from outsiders doesn't doesn't gives birth to coup de etat (Threse three terms are so beautifully stroked in Marx's 'Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte'). If such birth takes place, the labor pain is gonna be so dangerous, and enduring. It may jeopardize the whole remaking of the state. The Sub-genre of Mythification: # Arthur, I really feel so good of your notice. I'm hopeful that you'll be my guidence in coming comments. But I have a question. Do you not think that Maoists are reserves of propaganda? The Maoists agenda has been to stir up the fierce rhetoric among themselves, to induct the attention though media publicity and conspiracy theories. May be it's to confuse India. They want to do something, may be they're feeling auspices of rebellion or something else. But there is something they always like to propagandize issues, and create cleavage among themselves so that competition happens among themselves -- like Baburam and Prachanda compete, or else, Baburam and Mohan. It's like US benefits from the competition among Apple, Microsoft and Google. Once, in Fouth Estate, CK Lal epitomized that maoists make media act on their behalf just by negation and positivism. (Mind I don't say negativism and position -- a new tem differentiable to positivism.) They created propaganda that Prachanda doesn't exist so that he could safely pass to Indian borders. I remember CK asserted that some erstwhile big media were Maoists' ''mouthpieces''. I support some progressive agenda of Maoists in the past, and for their agendas like Land Reform and Taxation, progressive (not yet solely ethnic) federation, presidential system through direct 51% vote, I can give up my shticks and shibboleths. But they are never clean. Shouldn't they prioritize the country first, then only propaganda?

B2B Jun 15, 2011 I find this Editorial is balanced, level-headed and invites consideration and further discussion. I wish Dixit will keep pace with this kind of progressive Editorials so that the aam folks ain't oft-times get deviated from the distant goal of achieving the healthy Democracy for all in Nepal anytime soon. Anyways, it always depends on whether we become a part of the problem or a part of the solution. Also, are we troublemakers or troubleshooters? Make your choice!?!

Parag Jun 15, 2011 "I doubt that COAS Katawal was afraid the PLA would be "hippies". In proposing that they be kept in a separate directorate away from most of the rest of the soldiers I think it is clear the army leadership fears that the PLA soldiers are highly disciplined and cohesive and would influence other soldiers in a democratic direction, just as Prachanda mentioned in the "notorious" Shaktikor tapes." Nepal Army has called the Maoists' bluff and presented an option for "integration". And what are the Maoists doing? They are finding excuses, as always, not to integrate. The bottom line is they do not want integration or the so-called "democratization" of the Nepal army, a hollow term bandied about by the neo-Communists who have failed everywhere else in the world and are making Nepal their new playground to live out their warped fantasies. To these mad acolytes of mass murderers like Stalin, Pol Pot, Mao, Lenin and a phalanx of other devil incarnates, Nepalis are nothing but a bunch of lab rats. The Maoist murderers do not want integration because they are getting billions from the national coffers financed by Nepalis, and benevolent, but erring, donors. Just look at the real estate holdings and various business interests they have amassed since their violent means has been legitimized through a weak democratic process and total abdication by the state. And I am glad this self-proclaimed foreigner--seemingly on Maoist payroll or working feverishly on a never-ending doctoral thesis--has the chutzpah to mention the Shaktikhor tape where the murderer-in-chief openly talks about duping the Nepalis. Based on that tape alone, and notwithstanding their millions of contradictions and hideous avatars, noone should believe they are ushering in a New Nepal. It's a convenient slogan used time and again to masquerade loot, murder and plunder. It's a hollow promise of a future that doesn't exist. Maoists are stooges of India. They found refuge across the border duing their "people's" war. They are beholden to their masters in Delhi. They are, however, good at theatre and quite adept at projecting: Vaidya purporting to be the hardliner, Baburam the great mad scholar purporting to tread the middle road and Dahal, the ever flip-flopping egomaniac, doing what he does best, changing positions all the time. Of course, this practice is publicized by their boot lickers as signs of a functioning democratic party. What a charade!! We see a bigger game at play in Nepal which has indeed become a hotbed for proxy war of enormous proportions where major international powers are involved. The Maoists are nothing but pawns in this game, and therefore, they are busy amassing as much wealth as they can for they know all too well that their days are numbered.

who cares Jun 15, 2011 Arthur, lords- pol pot, mao, stalin and many other commies are please with your work. they want to thank you in person.

jange Jun 15, 2011 Democracy was negotiated away once when the 12 point Delhi agreement was signed and again when the elections were held without demobilising the Maoist fighters. Wholeheartedly and eagerly supported by NT and the Dixit brothers. And now Kunda has the gall to say democracy is non-negotiable??

who cares Jun 15, 2011 i had heard about presence of hitler's supporters in UK, US. but just a few days ago, i came to know that those supporters in UK were against the war (anti war/pro peace)- may be the same in other parts of the world. and i was some what surprised that those demanding peace were out-lawed by then govt. of UK and also jailed. after all those, i am not surprised that the idiots, over smarts like arthur are still in existence. just like in then UK, in nepal, we are going through the similar phase. where those who want peace, freedom are tagged as war mongers, where as those supporting/ helping agent of death in the name of peace are revolutionary. (UK, EU, US too did everything to destroy hitler- assignation attempt, bombing, killing and what not.) but just like in UK, after the phase passed, we too will have a new dawn. there will be a day where commies will be considered as evil in nepal too just like in EU, those commies, terrorist will no longer be able to show their filthy face then after. in nepal, i think, we shall have that day sooner than EU did. this fool, who calls himself arthur, does not know one thing that in nepal, there are some individual have started to come forward blaming for all the problems going on in nepal, unable to solve it to commies. these maoist will not only destroy themselves, but will take all commies with them to hell. ps- if you want to know more about me- read my past comments on blog.com.np under name "change(human right, prosperous nepal)".

Arthur Jun 15, 2011 Naresh #21, if I understand correctly you are asking whether the Maoists deliberately attract media attention to divisions among themselves and suggesting that it would be better to instead give priority to national interests. My impression as a foreigner is that on the one hand there are important real divisions among the Maoists and on the other hand the anti-Maoist media has such a strong orientation towards gossip associated with chakari that it would be difficult for the Maoists to focus the attention of the media on serious national issues even if the Maoists did not tactically prefer that their opponents should focus attention on divisions among Maoists. I suspect the Maoists are reasonably well informed about how their opponents think but their opponents simply do not understand the Maoists at all. In a complex situation, encouraging ambiguity and confusion among ones opponents may be necessary, even at the expense of a lack of clarity and unity among ones supporters. For example consider Parag #21: "Nepal Army has called the Maoists' bluff and presented an option for "integration". And what are the Maoists doing? They are finding excuses, as always, not to integrate. ... Maoists are stooges of India. They found refuge across the border duing their "people's" war. They are beholden to their masters in Delhi." Would it be possible for a person who thinks like that to actually understand Maoist policy on important national issues? If they want to think that Nepal Army wants integration and Maoists oppose it or that Maoists are stooges of India, isn't it better for such people to remain completely confused? If they had a better grasp of reality they might be capable of causing more problems. Finally, I honestly don't know whether I am responding to your actual meaning. That is because of your style of writing. This style seems more like a "pundit" showing off words and phrases. The writing style of Nepali Times uses much simpler language in articles and is much better for comments as well. Clear and simple questions and comments make for much more useful discussion.

Gole Jun 16, 2011 Parag#13,Arthur.... Mohan Baidya Kiran : What is his relation with Marich Man Singh? Old commubist pals? Where does they meet? Thapathali? is he still in contact with the palace? Is not Biplob also in touch with palace or not? The mole says so.

Parag Jun 16, 2011 "Would it be possible for a person who thinks like that to actually understand Maoist policy on important national issues? If they want to think that Nepal Army wants integration and Maoists oppose it or that Maoists are stooges of India, isn't it better for such people to remain completely confused? If they had a better grasp of reality they might be capable of causing more problems. " You seem to have a direct line to the Maoists. Is that because they are your paymasters or are you just a commie romantic/apologist? Maoist don't want integration...they want to extract maximum money in the form of golden handshakes which their goons have openly talked about on the Nepali television channels. But you wouldn't understand it as those programs are in Nepali. Perhaps your buddies can help you translate the transcripts with their ill-gotten wealth. "Finally, I honestly don't know whether I am responding to your actual meaning. That is because of your style of writing. This style seems more like a "pundit" showing off words and phrases. The writing style of Nepali Times uses much simpler language in articles and is much better for comments as well. Clear and simple questions and comments make for much more useful discussion." Do I sense an air of superiority from you? So typical. I am surprised you are not using labels such as regressive, status quoist... you are responding alright because either you get paid to lurk around these sites and spread the red propaganda or you just enjoy stirring the pot. I agree with you on one count though: it's futile to try to have a discussion with you because your stance is like that of your heroes--agree with me or else...