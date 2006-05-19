Letters received from soldiers in the Royal Nepali Army show that even security personnel favour democracy. Their letters clearly indicate that they want the army to be controlled by the cabinet and not the king. Received on 14 May 14, the letters welcomed the move to dismiss the three security chiefs Sahabir Thapa, Devi Raj Sharma and Shyam Bhakta Thapa and demanded that army chief Pyar Jung Thapa and Rukmanga Katuwal also be let go. The soldiers also want action taken against the two for extorting money from soldiers and the extravagant wedding of Pyar Jung Thapa's daughter probed. According to one of the letters, "Lieutenant General Rukmangad Katuwal's words are patriotic but his moves are regressive.

So even though it's technically his turn to become the chief of the army, someone else should be given that post." It adds, "Pyar Jung Thapa, Chhabi Lal Khadka and some other high ranking officials of the army used money from the Army Welfare Fund, which should be distributed to ex-servicemen... the generals have abused the fund for personal purposes. As if this was not enough, they curtailed ex-servicemen's pensions and used the money for themselves." Another letter reads, "The faces of Nepalis have brightened after the movement last month. We are hoping that ... Nepal will see better days. Whether it's the administration, the army or the police, traditional practices should be abolished and all the corrupt punished."

