who cares Sep 30, 2011 "But no prime minister of Nepal, however visionary or honest, can work on these long-term plans if he is so beset with short-term threats to his government's survival." i will come to that after this govt. is gone.

Nirmal Sep 30, 2011 Seeing Nepali polÃ¯Â¿Â½tics, I would like to illustrate a case with your kind permission which I tried to put in another newspaper that was not published finally. Well, theirs is the story of narrow-minded conservatism and waste of money of their sahu-mahajan. May be those media owners have too much money to let them flow in the dirty Bagmati river without cleaning it first. Doing punya-karma just for the sake of doing it. Perhaps it may give them some kind of satisfactions, religious or human. Now, I go to the main-point: I remember those barking dogs gathered without masters, whom we call bhusiya kukur (not because we feel pity for them!) on my night-walks through out Kathmandu's streets (galli) when I walked by. Those animals protected space that I had no intention of invading. Theirs was, therefore, a waste of energy unnecessarily. Who won, those faithful dogs of those suburbis or me? I guess nobody. Or both. Whenever I had wanted to follow the path, I had got it. If the dogs had wanted to get away from what they stood for, apparently, would have also succeeded, as I used to spent long standing next to them. Each played a role. There was no winner. Neither dogs nor I were wrong. We progressists, we analyse situations through conscious and unconscious association of ideas and this comment is one of those. The dogs were barking patience, and I used to keep myself silent. The dogs would have been wrong had they jumped over me, and I would have been mistaken had I wanted to enter someone's homes or kick them san mercy. In Nepali politics, something strange happens although habitually. One can get/stuck/win power without doing anything, without barking ideas enough that their "forefathers" had some contributions in the past or enough that he/she had suffered some kinds of jail-term because of "their fight to Democracy", enough that they repeat the very touching phrase: I'll die before surrendering to injustice (something like that) or enough that you heat the streets or you killl people in name of social justice. It is the art of success without risk. The success that can be obtained with pure patience(?) is now in the blood of nepali politicos'activity. It's a style that can't be practiced anywhere(in civilised countries) excepte in Nepal:without doing anything, you can gain points, If you risk, you could lose. The editorial sounds an out and out professional optimism on Baburam's ability Ã¯Â¿Â½perhaps being his fella-, however I'm(like many others) not. You know why? Because I think he has transfered all those duties to his own office that upto now were the obligations of CDOs and public administrations. An ignorant intend to save the jobs of others' or cheap populism? He loves to swim on the sympathy of poorly educated mass and ignorantly despotized media houses whereas I(like many others) prefer to demonstrate things as they are. I(like many others) share and aware of responsibilities whereas he invades others'.

Soni Oct 2, 2011 Ho you manage to be so patronising at the end of all your editorials is a bit of a mystery to me. We wish Bhattarai well this Dasain so he can address the twin challenges of keeping the country's demography and democracy on track, and keeping demagogues out. A demagogue is a leader who makes use of popular prejudices and false claims and promises in order to gain power. Your demagogue is already in, how do you propose the PM keep himself out?

who cares Oct 2, 2011 today i read in a paper that except for janakpur and rautahat, all other 20 districts were forests. so, this can tell us who are nepalese and who are not? those madeshis' citizenship, whose forefathers were not the dwellers of janakpur or rautahat, should be scrapped and sent back to their country or refugee camps in the third country. a few million nepalese go to india for seasonal job every year, after sending illegal aliens back, those nepalese will get to replace them inside their own country. only those who have been living in nepal for more than 250 yr are nepalese. others are not. IDENTIFY REAL NEPALESE AND SAVE NEPAL.

jange Oct 3, 2011 # 3 Soni But the NT's stated view is that the Maoists are the only party espousing positive change. The messiah of progress. How quickly you have forgotten. Demagogue? BRB has neve spoken a falsehood in his life. And you have NT's word on that.

Arthur Oct 3, 2011 #4, "only those who have been living in nepal for more than 250 yr are nepalese. others are not. IDENTIFY REAL NEPALESE AND SAVE NEPAL. ...."Now I understand this commentator. He has been an undead zombie for 250 years!

who cares Oct 3, 2011 6. Arthur you believe in zombie, you believe in maoist, you believe in maoist's propaganda. what the hell are you? a well trained ape. keep you eyes open while sleeping. by the way, since maoist have clearly divided into two, which side do you now support?

Mero Oct 4, 2011 why 250 year? why not 300 or 200? seems your ancestors came by around 250 year, right? where were they before that? any idea?

who cares Oct 4, 2011 around 250 years ago, that was the time when nepal was formed.