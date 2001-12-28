Re: "Sex in the Valley" (#61), I hope we all are honest enough to face the realities presented by the pre-marital sex bar graph (men 45%, women five percent active pre-marriage respectively). Given a 50-50 gender population split and honest reports from the men, either the men are having sex with the same tiny minority of women, having sex with married women, having sex with each other, or a significant number of women sexually active before marriage aren't talking to researchers. As the old saying goes: "Denial isn't a river in Egypt!"



Lozang Sherpa

Solu Khumbu