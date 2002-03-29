Rotary International has given a grant to the National Dental Hospital to complete a maxillofacial center providing treatment for cleft palate, oral cancer care and accident trauma. This will be a free service for the poor. Experts have also recommended setting up a rural dental system in Nepal, which is not top heavy with the cost of traditional dental equipment and the need for centrally located clinics. But why you may ask.



The food habits of Nepalis, from Nepalgunj to Namche have changed and, among other things, that has resulted to an increase in dental diseases. That's what a WHO study conducted among children of the Khumbu region indicates. The shift from salt to sweet tea and sodas has led to a rise in dental diseases in remote mountain areas, where people usually don't have access to care. Even in Namche, where there is a well-equipped clinic, the dental standards are below those prescribed by the WHO. The study revealed very high decay levels, as well as the need for oral hygiene training and treatment for all children. "Very little exists in the way of research data on current decay and gum disease levels," says David Geddes, dental surgeon and mountaineer, involved in the study. It was also clear that many cleft palate patients and oral cancer sufferers in Nepal were unable to access any treatment.



