RSS

Is the government having trouble providing transportation for Constituent Assembly members? Obviously not, because it is using five buses donated by the Indian Embassy for their daily commute. The buses have a big sign that says 'Gift from the government of India' and are emblazoned with the flag of India and Nepal.

It isn't appropriate for Nepali legislators to be using buses gifted by a foreign government. Along with such financial support, the pressures of external influences are increasing on Nepal. In a country that is already economically dependent on other countries, the government is also becoming politically reliant.

The constitutional assembly members, who should be guided by the responsibility to develop a free constitution without any outside influence, are giving out the message of double standard as they ride in donated buses with Indian flags on them.

Nepalis in Japan have risen to the occasion and decided to donate bicycles to our representatives.