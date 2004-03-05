Dharan?The Royal Nepali Army (RNA) has obtained a report from a Maoist commander which says that moral degradation and deserting the outfit is on a sharp rise. RNA says the report, filed five months ago by cadre for the Maoist eastern command, has made it easier to learn about the present state of the rebel force lists problems faced by the units. The report is filed by Commissar Basant of the Sangram battalion. The battalion has a total of 358 guerrillas split into three companies. The report says the 10-month-old battalion was having a tough time continuing its activities. ?The battalion has not been able to deploy an adequate number of forces as per the decision of the divisional headquarters,? the report reads, adding that 24 guerrillas were sent from Sankhuwasabha and 60 from Morang to join the battalion. In his report, Basant says military action has not been as effective as expected because most weapons are not in proper condition and there are no skilled technicians available to repair them. The report also discloses that a Maoist sentry raped a 14-year-old girl and gunned down a farmer. It appears that the group has financial problems as well. ?The decision to provide Rs 100 to each guerrilla member a month has not been implemented due to a lack of funds,? the report states, adding that 25 guerrillas had been killed in the past 10 months. Maoists also said they had killed 14 people including ex-army officials and policemen. The RNA claims the report indicates a growing trend of defection within the rebel outfit. (Nepalnews.com)