It has been a pleasure to read Desmond Doig once again in your paper (“Saving Faith”). For those of us who are from Calcutta, Desmond Doig holds a special place in our hearts. But I do wonder how many of your readers have heard of Doig or know about him. My generation does but you may like to consider doing a piece on Doig. He gave a lot to Nepal and to Kathmandu. Like he gave a lot to Calcutta, to Delhi, to Bhutan, and to me and my generation.



Amit Dasgupta

Bansbari