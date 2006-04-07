Home Minister Kamal Thapa has publicly announced that a 'special task force' of Maoists have entered the capital. He has labelled the 6-9 April nationwide banda organised by the seven parties as a "Maoist strike". The Home Ministry has said it will do anything to stop the agitating parties including deploying the army and imposing curfew. Looking at the way the present government is trying to suppress the movement, it is evident that the moral ground on which it is based on is collapsing. By calling a peaceful strike a Maoist movement, it is easy for the government to suppress it by deploying the army. Whenever the seven parties talk about taking to the streets, the government thinks the Maoists are taking over. It is a disgrace that the government has to deal with parties that are agitating peacefully. This trend of government action only goes to prove that if the Maoists were to declare a ceasefire it would take the lifeline of this present government away.

However, the seven agitating parties are not going to back out this time around because of the government's threat. People have vowed to come out on the street to protest the autocratic rule. Peaceful movements will not just be limited to the seven parties. From cab drivers to housewives, journalists, engineers, farmers, lawyers and political activists all think the only way out is a people's movement. As in 1990, history will repeat itself in the coming days when the parties defy the ban on rallies. Just like the Panchayat ended with the coming of the new year, this Chait we will see an

end of another autocratic rule.