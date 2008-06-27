Answer a confident "yes" to these three questions and the people at Woestijnvis, a Belgian television production company, would love to hear from you. But only if your birthday matches the list below—and you can prove it!
The idea for this 'birthday twins' project came from Steve Verhaeghe and Dirk Van den Houte, two Belgians who wanted to compare the lives of people of identical age all around the world. Woestijnvis liked the concept and selected 22 Belgians to take part.
Now the company is on a worldwide trawl to find interested people of the same sex who were born on the same dates. They have chosen 120 people from about 40 countries so far, and are hoping to find a few in Nepal.
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Each Belgian participant will have three birthday twins from different countries, whom they will visit in turn to compare their different lives, cultures and environments. They will be able to see how their lives could have been totally different had they been born elsewhere. At the end, they will pick 10 Belgians with the most fascinating set of twins. Every visit will be filmed and the results will be broadcast in Belgium in the second half of 2009.
The production company will provide a Nepali-Dutch translator, so don't worry about your foreign language skills. But don't expect to be told too much about your Belgian twin in advance.
"We'd like the twins to be curious about each other and find out about their lives themselves," De Donder says.
Srishti Adhikari
If you are interested and your birthday matches, send an email to twins(at)docfish.be or call on +32 2 303 35 88.