Electrolux, the world's largest producer of household appliances, has announced plans to tie up with Paramount Electronics and market Electrolux products in Nepal. During its first phase in Nepal, the company will market several models of refrigerators and washing machines, and gradually expand its range to include other products such as air conditioners, microwaves and vacuum cleaners. Currently Electrolux operates in 150 countries, and India acts as the headquarters for handling business in the SAARC region.