We've sounded like prophets of doom, predicting disasters of every kind. Now to kill the rumour mill, we've got to say that predicting anything disastrous with any useful degree of accuracy is near impossible. So do not believe in the April earthquake, or the September meteor. Camp out over the weekend, to take a break from this humdrum life, not because of paranoid whisperings. More importantly, turn proactive, not fatalistic. What we can do is put systems in place to respond quickly to any eventuality. Get communities involved in everything-from retrofitting to earthquake drills, remind policymakers that we need specialised forces and equipment and ensure a chain of command for disaster time. Destiny is not pre-determined, it is shaped by what you do, or don't do today.