Shyam Shrestha, editor of the monthly magazine Mulyankan, is the latest to join the lengthening list of persons detained by the security forces. Shrestha, who was on his way to Delhi to attend a conference last Saturday, was picked up at the Tribhuvan International Airport along with two human rights activists. The editor of the left-leaning paper was detained nearly three weeks after Gopal Budathoki, editor/publisher of the vernacular weekly Sanghu was detained by security forces. The whereabouts of all four are still unknown. In a special editorial this week, Sanghu criticised the government for wrongly accusing Budathoki of being a Maoist supporter and of printing news that undermines the efforts of security forces. In the case of Budathoki's abduction, says the editorial, the security forces have undermined the law instead of maintaining it. Mulyankan sources have criticised the government for targeting Shrestha, who has distanced himself from the armed "People's War" and was instrumental in organising the three rounds of talks between the government and the Maoists last year.



