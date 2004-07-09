I was heartened to read the views of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba ('The Maoists are a bigger problem than the king', #203). The prime minister comes across as a realistic person who understands that the Maoists are 100 percent violent and are trying to take a shortcut to power through violence. It is clear that human rights organisations love to criticise the army only because if they say anything about the Maoists they get killed. If the Maoists are not interested in talking, then there is no other option for the army than to finish them off. The international community understands that the Maoists are a ruthless terrorist organisation, even if they keep calling for UN mediation. Deuba needs all the help he can get from the political spectrum to end violence, bring peace to the country, hold parliamentary elections, reestablish the government and start rebuilding Nepal so we can all live in peace. I strongly support Deuba. He is the only leader honest enough to move the country forward towards freedom and peace. Let's just hope he doesn't mess it up by being like his former mentor, Girija Prasad Koirala, who has to rush off to India at every opportune moment to get the blessings of Indian politicians. We must stay loyal to our country and sort out any problems ourselves.



Shiva Ghale,

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