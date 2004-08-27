

DEUBA DOES THE DEUDA: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba taking part in the Deuda Dance Festival at BICC on Monday.



PEACEFUL DISCUSSIONS: A discussion organised on Wednesday by Civil Soladarity for Peace focused on immediate peace talks at Chamber Bhawan in Jamal and included (from l-r) Mathura Prasad Shrestha, Madhab Nepal and Arjun Narsingh KC .



TALKING TOURISM: Mirza Mohammad Taiyab, director of Tourism Malaysia (second from right) takes the mic at a press briefing on the company's new tourism package deal with Marcopolo Travels, on Friday at the Hyatt Regency.



UNHOLY MESS: Garbage piled up in front of the entrance to Naag Pokharki directly across from the Narayanhiti palace, on Sunday, the final day of the three-day Naag Pokhari festival.



HEAR THIS: Members of the Maoist Victims Association bang plates as they call for peace and reiterate their demands at Ratna Park on Sunday.