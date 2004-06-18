He roared like a sher in 1995 and so did the Maoists. Had he nipped them in the bud then, 8,000 lives needn't have been lost (#199). We all remember his second stint as prime minister-the failed talks with the Maoists, escalations in the rebel attacks on the police, armed force outposts as well as innocent citizens, the muzzled press and the draconian laws he resorted to combat the rebels. Are we now supposed to believe that he will wave a magic wand and bring peace between the rebels, the four political parties and the palace? I wish him well because I hate to see a lion go out a lamb.



Tirtha Mali, Florida,

USA