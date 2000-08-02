Deuba-Maoist spokesman? Drishti, 25 July From The Nepali Press | From Issue #3 (August 2-8, 2000)

The Nepali Congress does not have a clear viewpoint on the Maoist problem. Both Girija Prasad Koirala and Sher Bahadur Deuba are trying to use the Maoist issue to score political points before the party's tenth convention.



Deuba has been asking the PM to provide him with authority to hold talks with the Maoists whereas the PM claims that as he (Deuba) has already been granted that authority, it cannot be given him again. It is not clear what kind of power Deuba is seeking. A source close to the PM said that this matter had already been decided by the Central Working Committee.



"I had given the letter concerning talks sent by Maoist leader Prachanda to the PM a month and a half ago, but the PM is still silent on this." Deuba has been saying this both within his party and publicly. At the meeting of the Congress' working committee he was accused of being a spokesman for the Maoists.

Despite being warned not to make public statements since it could create more problems, Deuba has not paid heed. At a recent programme, Deuba said that until the PM shows interest and the urgency to start the talks he would not be able to do anything. He also said that the PM should realise that the matter of talking to the Maoists is a serious one and not like chatting over tea.



After this, the gulf between the two leaders has widened. Koirala called Deuba to Baluwatar the same day and warned him that if he went on this way the PM would dissolve the committee formed to hold talks with the Maoists (which Deuba heads).