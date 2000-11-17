Deuba preparing for battle Chhalphal, 12 November From The Nepali Press | From Issue #17 (November 17-23, 2000)

The district- and village-level conventions of the Nepali Congress started from 9 November. With tough mental and physical battles being fought by both the camps, doubts are being raised as to whether or not the entire process will be completed by the 15 November deadline. Yesterday, elections took place in different parts of the Valley. In many places, the prime minister's camp had already declared people elected without even holding the elections and is preparing to get some district representatives nominated the same way. Meanwhile, the Deuba camp has got wind of this and is now preparing a counter-move. The Deuba camp has alleged that election officials were only sent to places where the PM's camp is strong and not to those places where the camps were perceived to be weak.



Despite the fact that the issue of active party membership has yet to be solved, the Deuba camp has agreed to participate in the elections. It has, however, not yet indicated whether it will accept the results or not. Deuba has indicated that he and other members of his camp from the central committee might resign if circumstances so demand.



With conspiracies, horse-trading, threats and force being used by both parties, it seems like both camps are participating in the elections in full force. Consequently, the election process is causing a lot of violence with incidents of people being physically assaulted. The day before yesterday, Narendra Jha, president of the Saptari district committee, and Gopal Kattel, a central observer, were physically assaulted and injured. In Kathmandu, two people were injured in Baudha.