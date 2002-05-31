Deuba, the pawn Interview with Shailaja Acharya in Dristi, 28 May From The Nepali Press | From Issue #96 (May 31 - June 6, 2002)

How do you interpret the action taken against Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba? The state is in a crisis. Local elections were [put off] because of the Maoists and political activists are unable to go to the villages. The Lower House has been dissolved in a secretive manner-the council of ministers had no say in the decision. I cannot support this. This Is a well-orchestrated step to endanger democracy, and the party is right to have taken such action.



Is Deuba to blame for the dissolution of parliament? Girija babu did the same before, but no action was taken against him.

It's the prime minister's prerogative to dissolve parliament. But this wasn't appropriate in the current circumstances, when under no circumstances can elections be held. Today, the army is playing a deciding role; it's even been issuing political press releases. Even if we were to hold elections, it would be similar to Pakistan's limited democracy, not an actual election. I don't see how elections can be held nationwide.



Prime Minister Deuba says the action taken against him is dictatorial.

If I were sure there was no threat to democracy, I would think it was a bit extreme, but I think his actions have endangered democracy.



Won't the disciplinary action taken against Deuba split the Congress?

The same people who've encouraged corruption and the rise of a mafia within the party in the last 12 years are responsible for the current national crisis. That is why the party is moving towards a split. I don't believe a new party formed by the same personalities can create a new society.



There are extremists on both sides. It's important to overhaul the party and clear out the trash. The people only believe in moral leadership, the number game doesn't count anymore.



Won't a split in the party weaken democracy.

That's sure to happen. I've been fighting for party unity.



Do Deuba's actions suggest to you that he is now someone's pawn?

He is a pawn, he's always worked that way, since [1995/ 1996]. As a pawn, he consciously brought in horsetrading to parliament, as well as the Pajero culture, all to undermine the parliamentary system.



Whose pawn?

I am not with the intelligence agency, so I can't say, but he is a pawn.