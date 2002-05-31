Deuba, the righteous Interview with Bimalendra Nidhi, Central Member, Congress, in Dristi, 28 May From The Nepali Press | From Issue #96 (May 31 - June 6, 2002)

How do you see Prime Minister Deuba's expulsion from the party?

It is extremely irresponsible, prejudiced and unfortunate. It is the prime minister's special privilege to dissolve parliament. Girijababu, too, dissolved parliament without consulting the party, many of his cabinet ministers didn't know.



The situation is different now. The conditions are not right for elections.

You can't take action on that basis. The dissolution of the House hinged on extending the emergency. Once the party directed the government to withdraw its decision to extend the emergency, there was no way parliament would assist the executive.



Why wasn't the prime minister prepared to face parliament?

Prime Minister Deuba was ready to do so when he registered his proposal to extend the emergency. But the party had already decided that under no circumstances would parliament support him, so he dissolved parliament.



In this system shouldn't the party's decision be accepted?

What party decision has the prime minister flouted? The party president directed him to withdraw the proposal for an emergency. But if parliament is dissolved how can the proposal be returned? You don't need the party's approval to dissolve parliament.



There's a feeling that Deuba's action endangered democracy from within, through the constitution?

Once the date for elections has been set, it's in the interest of democracy to ensure they take place. To be suspicious of elections and spread rumours that they can't be held upsets the elections and endangers democracy.



The government was unable to hold local elections on time. Can it hold mid-term elections?

That's meaningless. Should elections be put off until terrorism is brought to an end?



Will the Congress remain unified, with the expulsion of the prime minister?

The party disciplinary committee is not the final authority. The final decision comes from the central committee, the main committee and the general assembly. The prime minister says he won't appeal to the central committee.



The decision can be revoked by the general assembly. We are preparing to call a general assembly. Do you have a majority?

Yes. The majority that elected the party president at the Pokhara General Assembly can be overturned with regard to this decision. The situation has changed, many who supported the president then are now with the prime minister.



If the general assembly is not in your favour, will the party split?

Whoever expelled the prime minister started the split in the party.