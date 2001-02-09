Deuba-UML in secret parleys Prakash Saptahik, 29 January From The Nepali Press | From Issue #29 (February 9-15, 2001)

Earlier when the Nine Left were agitating and demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister, the UML withdrew from that agitation and supported the Koirala regime. Now it has again taken a stand against the Koirala government and has asked for his resignation. The Nine Left view this action-and the UML-with suspicion.

According to sources, a meeting took place recently between a leader of the UML and the leader of the anti-Koirala faction in the Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba, in Kathmandu. The agenda of the meeting was how to demand Koirala's resignation. The silence of UML heavyweight Oli has added to the mystery. According to a source close to Oli, the UML leader is sick at present. But he thinks that even if Koirala goes and Deuba steps into the PM's slot, this will not stop the present chaos and therefore feels that any step of the UML has to be thought out very carefully and taken cautiously. In the meanwhile, Madhav Kumar Nepal, who is vocally demanding the PM's resignation, is out of the Valley. This has led to the UML and its leaders still not being able to finalise their course of action.