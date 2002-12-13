Nepal's National Human Development Report (NHDR) is one of the six winners selected by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for an award for human development. Besides Nepal, the other countries to receive the awards are the Arab Region, Bolivia, Botswana, Chile and Indonesia. The UNDP also selected President Fernando Henrique Cordoso of Brazil for the Mahbub ul Haq award for outstanding contribution to human development. Nepal's NHDR, 2001 entitled "Excellence in Support of the Millennium Development Goals," focused on poverty reduction and good governance. The report uses Nepal's tradition in social mobilisation to explain how human development and good governance could create a "virtuous cycle", UNDP said.