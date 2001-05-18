The Development Credit Bank Limited (DCBL), which went into business three months ago is now planning to issue shares to the general public. Bank officials say profit in their first 100 days of operation was Rs 1.2 million. The DCBL says deposits have reached Rs 350 million, of which Rs320 million has already been committed to loans. Actual loan disbursement stands at Rs 270 million. The bank's authorised capital is Rs 320 million and issued and paid up capital Rs 160 million. Development banks are not allowed foreign exchange transactions or current accounts. But Sudhir Khatri, president of the DCBL, says: "By having current accounts we can better monitor the financial situation of our borrowers." He adds that a recent central bank ceiling on a single-borrower limit of 25 percent is not applicable to development banks whose investments are of a long-term nature. DCBL is now preparing to issue shares worth Rs 48 million to the staff and general public.