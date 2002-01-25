I agree with Binod Bhattarai's "Meanwhile, in the rest of Nepal." (#76). It is the rural people who always suffer from state of emergency. But who will hear their cry? The media is forced to keep quiet, human rights organisations are marginalised and most political parties are silent. And even the government does not know how long the present situation will last. Diverting development money to security will only make the situation worse because it will not address the roots of the crisis, which is the result of the government's past neglect of development.



Lila Khatiwada

Los Banos, Philippines