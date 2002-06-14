The UN's Progress Report 2002 of Millenium Development Goals (MDG) confirms what we already know. Nepal is unlikely to achieve the 2015 goals of reducing poverty to 21 percent, providing universal basic and primary education, reducing hunger by half, reducing maternal mortality, and halving and reversing the spread of HIV/AIDS. However, Nepal is doing considerably well at improving drinking water supply and reducing child mortality. Vice Chairman of the National Planning Commission Narayan Khadka said that the government would accord the highest priority to implementing the recommendations, which are in line with the poverty reduction strategy paper. We've heard that before.