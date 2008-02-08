After years of fighting for justice on behalf of her daughter Maina, Devi Sunuwar of Kabhre has now emerged as a champion for the rights of all. After 15 year-old Maina was abducted by the army, Devi went to national and international human rights groups to try and find out what had happened to her. During this process, she met with UNHCR chief Louise Arbour twice. After a long campaign on Devi's part, the army finally admitted that Maina had been killed and those involved in the killing had already been punished by an army court. The army's court of inquiry found out that although there were alternative ways of questioning, Maina was killed under extreme torture. Devi refused the compensation provided by the army and the government and is now campaigning for punishment of those involved in the killing. She says that justice will be done only when Colonel Babi Khatri, Captains Surendra Adhikari and Amit Pun and Major Niranjan Basnet have been punished for their crime.

She is now in the process of constructing a children's welfare institute in Maina's name. This institute will provide disadvantaged children with free quality education. She is getting help for the project from students studying in the USA.

Devi lost her daughter to the armed conflict and will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to justice. She believes that justice will never be done for those affected by both sides of the conflict until and unless everyone struggles for it together.