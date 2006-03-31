The UK's Department for International Development (DfID) is asking for ideas from stakeholders around the world as it writes a new plan of action for the next five years. Called the new White Paper on International Development the ministry says it wants people to email or write opinions in issues such as access to clean water, how to give all children the schooling they deserve, how to provide mothers with the healthcare they need, how to tackle corruption. DfID also wants responses to questions on how the UK Government can work with countries like Nepal to accelerate development and reduce poverty or how should foreign aid be used by the Nepali government? Should aid be provided direct to the government or through local groups? What is the right balance and why? "International development is about more than just aid money," says UK Secretary of State for International Development Hilary Ben, " we want to see how the international development system can be reformed so it is more responsive to the needs of poor people in Nepal and other countries."

www.dfid.gov.uk/wp2006