This in response to Daniel Lak's 'No Nepal' (#184) where he alleges that DFID's vision on development is confined to seminars and workshops. This is far from the truth. DFID Nepal does not normally fund workshops unless they are of strategic importance. And saying DFID does not deliver is also unwarranted. DFID delivers important development benefits to rural communities in Nepal, as we would have been pleased to demonstrate had someone checked with us before going into print. The visit of Nepali politicians to Northern Ireland is also far from being a junket. The seminar lasted five days and effective working hours were 9 am until 7.30 pm usually with one hour for lunch. In response to the participants need for information and discussion, working hours were lengthened!



The trip to Northern Ireland was also more than an isolated seminar. This was part of a long process of interactive events that DFID has supported within Nepal to assist Nepalis in developing a negotiations process. It is not only politicians who benefit from such seminars but they are a key target group. In every country in conflict, it is politicians who are blamed for creating the problem, but it is often more complicated than that. Delivering a democratic peace requires political parties to be active in the peace process. It is critical that they begin to learn from other politicians how this can be done. The Northern Ireland seminar gave an opportunity for Nepali politicians to interact with politicians there from across the political spectrum. They were able to explore the influences that turned insurgent organisations there into political parties. They met civil society activists and human rights organisations and individuals who were critically involved in delivering the Good Friday Agreement. Comparative conflict studies by democratic politicians are an established method of developing conflict resolution expertise within countries. The UK government has recognised this in its sponsorship of similar studies all over the world.



David Wood,

Head of DFID Nepal