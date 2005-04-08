Thank you for publishing your regular Mediawatch update (#241) it keeps us readers informed about the conditions you in the media work under and gives us an idea (together with the 'Liberty Gauge' on your masthead) how much of what you write we should believe. Of all the restrictions so far, the jamming for 15 minutes of BBC English news on 103 FM is the most absurd. You need no other proof of the paranoia and stupidity of the people running this show.

This illegitimate administration's acts border so much on irrationality that it is simply comical. The recent ban of the BBC Nepali service on FM stations is one of the most despicable acts of this undemocratic regime and proves its own cowardice.

Thank you for being one of the few in Nepal to print the picture of the radio journalist Dhan Bahadur Roka Magar the Radio Nepal news reader who was killed by Maoists (Mediawatch', #241). Some clarifications: Dhan Bahadur's full surname was 'Roka Magar', he was from Rolpa and read the news in the Magar Kham language over Radio Nepal Surkhet.