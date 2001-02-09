We read "Dharan at 100" (#25). In the context of the reference to the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, we wish to mention that it was established under an agreement signed between the Government of India and His Majesty's Government of Nepal in 1994. The infrastructure cost Rs 2,600 million and was completed on schedule, contributing to socio-economic regeneration of not only Dharan but also to its environs. It has been agreed that Indian support for the Institute will continue till 2009. The project is one of the outstanding examples of a partnership between two countries anywhere in the region, and it has become a leading teaching hospital not only in Nepal but also South Asia.



PK Kapur

Minister, Embassy of India

Kathmandu

