Mr Dhawal S Rana seems to be one of the few sane voices in the rank and file of the political parties ("Preventing Peoples' War II", #135). If the rest of the parties thought like him wouldn't this crisis be resolved sooner? The hardline stance taken by Mr Rana's own party hierarchy is confusing, it lacks long-term thinking about the national interest, and even long-term thinking about its own party interest. What we need is a compromise between the parties and His Majesty with the country's interest foremost in their minds. And the country's interest at the present time can only be to restore law and order and make the peace process successful. Other things will come later. But this endless quarrelling between the parties and His Majesty isn't helping matters. The parties say the king has to "correct his mistake". What mistake? They are making another bigger blunder by insisting on a showdown with the king who is busy trying to start a peace process with the Maoists. For once, the political parties have to look beyond their narrow political power games, beyond competing for ministership portfolios in the new all-party government, and start cooperating. I am sure there are more people like Mr Rana in the other political parties as well, they should speak up.



Sarita Neupane,

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