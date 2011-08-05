The Dhobi Ghat episode has violated the tradition of selflessness and discipline in our party. It is a betrayal of the martyrs, the injured and disappeared from the great People's War. Dhobi Ghat put revolution and the revolutionaries under a serious test. But the way UCPN-M leadership handled the crisis is a proof that the party is capable of overcoming any hurdle to prove its historical loyalty towards the people and cause of the revolution. Dhobi Ghat might have slowed down our path to freedom but it has made us more clear in our direction.

Let it not be seen as a sign of weakness, let it be known that our anger is not just against the betrayal, but against the culture of betrayal. The new found unity within the party is the result of extraordinary leadership skill exhibited by the Chairman. This is a resounding rebuff to imperialists and feudal elements who were waiting for an opportunity to divide and rule. They will come at us with even dirtier tricks.

It has been seen in the past that the more unity there is among the progressive forces, the more reactionary tactics are adopted by the regressive elements to break us from within. The days ahead are full of challenges. Hence, the leadership should transcend the internal rifts to focus on the class struggle. Leaders must understand that the unnecessary debate over party leadership is not in our larger interest. The Dhobi Ghat episode has taught us that there is no fun burning down the house for warmth.

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