Dial in Style Business Briefs | From Issue #170 (November 14-20, 2003)

The new P900 from Sony Ericsson blurs the definition of a mobile phone with an inbuilt video recorder. It's smaller, faster, simpler and more flexible than ever before. Based on the open symbian platform, it is a high quality phone providing full PDA/ organiser functions as well as a good gaming experience. It is also possible to view and edit word and Excel files, and present Power point presentations, which can easily be saved on a Memory Stick Duo and transferred to a PC. The fabulous P900 is available at Ocean Computer in New Road.

