It is interesting how Nepalis outside of Nepal get all politically aware and socially sensitive after stepping out of our little safe hole, Nepali Pan contribution by Jemima Sherpa ('Further from home, closer we are', #235). Having experienced these feelings myself after leaving Nepal five years ago, I cannot help but wonder why we (especially the youth) are so oblivious to social issues. Residing in countries that preach freedom and equality, we realise the lack thereof in our own. But why do we have to leave Nepal to understand its class structures and ethnic boundaries?



Nisha Onta,

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