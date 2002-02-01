Rajendra Khadka's "Diaspora in dilemma" (#77) seems to be an outburst stemming from his failure in the United States. His article is an act of frustration. He pinpoints only the negative aspects of life in the US, forgetting what a great and free country this is. Khadka's sentiments seem to be similar to those of Tara Nath Sharma who wrote the book Patal Prabas after he couldn't settle down here. Khadka shows the same jealousy, frustration and desperation by writing about how bad the life of the Nepali community is.I wish I could and come serve my country, but been there, done that.I do not completely disagree with Rajendra Khadka, but he has forgotten the Nepalis living in the west and still serving their motherland as best they can. They are giving a good impression of Nepal and Nepalis as hardworking and honest people.Congratulations to Rajendra Khadka for his provocative and thought-provoking piece on the diaspora. One thing that distinguishes the FoReN is their complete cynicism and negativity about their homeland. Things are bad in Nepal, yes, but what are they doing about it besides complaining? I wonder if this is because they need to justify their unwillingness to return.