The Nepali Times keeps using the word 'diaspora' to describe overseas Nepalis. But the word originally referring to the exiled Jews cannot be equated to many of us Nepalis living abroad. Within a globalised economy, I would argue that Nepalis are as free as any other citizens of Europe of America to go and work in any 'developed' country if he or she (like me) freely chooses and plan to return to Nepal in the future. I do not think this is brain drain. Prof Oded Stark, a Professor of Economics challenges traditional views on the 'brain drain' suggesting that this is not the case and in fact the opportunity for emigration can have the opposite effect of improving the welfare of those left behind. Apart from the obvious benefits of remittances, when Nepalis work globally in powerful institutions, there is a greater chance to push for international programs and policies that may lean towards or favour the country. In my own work, I try to make sure that the excellent Nepali renewable energy sector experience is well highlighted, that others learn from it and push for Nepali partners to be included in different programs if and when possible. It is the little (or great) things we do for Nepal in our own capacity that matters rather than the complacency of critiquing those who do not!



Kavita Rai,

UK