Dictatorship of the majority Editorial in Chhalphal, 30 July From The Nepali Press | From Issue #3 (August 2-8, 2000)

The Nepali Congress and its government do not discuss anything in the parliament, do not accept changes in any bill suggested by the opposition, do not listen to the opinions, advice, criticism or comment, and do not care for the welfare for the country. This was proved when the Nepal Citizenship Act (Sixth Revision) was passed by the dictatorship of the majority on 26 July. Proof that the bill is not in the interest of the country lies in the fact that it had been returned by the Upper House.



This bill had earlier been passed by the House of Representatives unanimously on 1 June. The Upper House returned it on the grounds that it needed to be revised. To realise a mistake is a sensible thing; it would have been wise to correct it. Human failings can occur anywhere. Sometimes, one doesn't see them, but others can point them out.



All opposition parties, including the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), felt that the bill needed to be passed with amendments, but the Nepali Congress, in order to please someone, passed it, ignoring the voice of the opposition completely. This bill is sure to turn true citizens into non-citizens and non-citizens into true citizens.