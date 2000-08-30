Reading Jasmine Rajbhandary's "Woman to Woman" (#0), I remembered a similar experience I had in April at Kathmandu airport. After both my hand bags were x-rayed I was taken behind the curtain. The "Didi in Blue" asked me where I was going and what I did. She took my handbag and starting going through it. She spotted my purse and asked me how much money I had in there. She also asked me what my father did. I had only $100, still she asked if I had declared it and started making a big fuss. Then she asked for "paisa for chiyasiya" (tea money). I raised my voice and asked how much she wanted. Embarrassed, she made me close my bags and took me to her boss who let me through.



Beware of the dreaded Didi of the Departure Hall!



"SJ"

Boston, USA