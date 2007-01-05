

DIFFERENT COUNTRIES, DIFFERENT CRIMES: Maoist spokesperson Krishna Bahadur Mahara speaks at a Maoist rally on Sunday to protest the execution of Saddam Hussein in Iraq a day earlier.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



GUIDING LIGHT: The first full moon of 2007 hangs low over Patan Darbar Square on Wednesday.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



GOING TO GET 'EM: Armed police on their way to Bhadrakali on Sunday, to face off with revolutionary students (ANNFSU-R) staging a sit-in program demanding that top university spots be filled.

(KIRAN PANDAY)