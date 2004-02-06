

DIFFERENT FACES: A dancer removes his mask after the religious procession for peace oranised in the capital on Wednesday.





FLAG BEARERS: Nepali students in Pune, India at the recently organised week-long "Nepal Festival" to promote Nepali culture and heritage



G

UARD DUTY: Soldiers patrol the empty street in front of Singha Darbar during the Valley bandh called by the five agitating parties on Monday.





TRAVELLING LIGHT: Ricky Day Angrela(r) and Alain Honeyborene (l) land in Kathmandu on Tuesday, in the course of their microlight world tour to celebrate the 100 years of aviation. They will be flying over Pokhara this weekend.





BIRTHDAY PARTY: Deep Shrestha performs at a tribute to Nepali music legends at NTV's 19th anniversary celebrations on Friday