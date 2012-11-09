Janajati leaders haven't been able to announce a new party because of the differences in political ideology. They had set the announcement date for 9 August on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous People. But after numerous postponements, the date has now been shifted to December.

Since Janajati leaders of political and non-political background weren't able to forge consensus, only the manifesto of the new party was made public earlier. At that time, those from non-political background had coined the name Social Democratic Pluri-National Party. However, former UML leader Ashok Rai is now trying to establish the Federal Socialist Party under his leadership.

Janajati leader Angkaji Sherpa says that the ongoing dispute about the new party's political ideology has further pushed the announcement date back. "Our friends from different backgrounds haven't been able to settle on the ideology yet," says Angkaji. The leaders remain undecided on whether to embrace Marxism or federal democratic socialism. They are working towards including both ideologies within one party.

Janajati leader Dr Krishna Bhattachan says about the predicament: "It is easy to start on a clean slate, but try writing something on a half filled slate."