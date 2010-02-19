KIRAN PANDAY

According to the police the mastermind of media owner Jamim Shah's assassination were Bharat Nepali and Balloo Shrivastav, both of whom are operatives of Indian underworld don, Chhota Rajan. The murder was planned by an Indian named Babloo and Dipak Shahi and two others. But the only person in custody so far is Prakash Chhetri, a policeman accused of being an accomplice. Why was Shah killed? How did all the perpetrators manage to get away?

It is a serious matter if it's true that a policeman was involved. On top of that, Chhetri was assigned to the US Embassy in Kathmandu as a liaison officer. Another ex-DSP Jagdish Chand reportedly was in frequent phone contact with Balloo Shrivastav, but his name has been dropped from the list of suspects after pressure from higher up. The perpetrators reportedly planned the attack in the house of ex-DIG Gyanendra Rai. How come so many policemen and Indians were knowingly or unknowingly involved?

Balloo Shrivastav is in an Indian jail. The state should initiate procedures to get the Indians extradited. The international aspects of this case need to be investigated. Why were Indian gangsters coming to Nepal to kill Shah? Why didn't they kill him in an easier location, but choose a busy high-security zone? Is there a political or psychological message in the murder?

One lead could be another assassination 11 years ago of MP Mirza Alam Beg; the police believe the same group carried out both murders. At that time Chhota Rajan admitted involvement and described himself as a "nationalist out to exterminate all anti-Indian groups" with links to intelligence agencies. The truth will only be known if we know who were the hidden forces behind Chhota Rajan and Balloo Shrivastav.