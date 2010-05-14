Digital classrooms, games, and more BIZ BRIEF | From Issue #502 (May 14-20, 2010)

Why don't we get it?

Business and economic experts spoke about the lack of timely and accurate statistics in Nepal during an interaction program organised by the Nepal Economic Forum on 10 May. 'Nepal Statistics – Why Don't We Get It' featured International Monetary Fund representative Alexander Pitt, Nepal Bankers Association president Sashin Joshi, and NEF chairperson Sujeev Shakya, who drew from their professional experience to describe the extent and consequences of the problem.



Pitt said there was an improper division of labour between the various agencies responsible for recording statistics, leading to replication, and that the Central Bureau of Statistics hadn't kept good records. He added that lags in financial sector data had increased over the last few years. Joshi affirmed that this meant officials and experts had to rely on unreliable anecdotal data, and added that this uncertainty imposed high risks. The panelists drew attention to the surge in gold imports late last year, which wasn't detected until it had begun to level off, and inflation figures, which are based on an outdated basket of consumer goods, among other economic indicators. The second issue of NEFport, a quarterly report on Nepal's economy, was also released during the program.



Classroom goes digital

After two years of experience in using Promethean's Interactive Whiteboard technologies, ActivClassroom, in primary grades, Ullens School team hosted a special event on Friday to demonstrate the nature and impact of utilising digital educational technologies in the classroom. A group of school leaders, teachers and students shared their experiences, the learning outcomes, the resources and opportunities that abound in making education go digital for Nepali students and Nepali teachers. Ullens is the first school in Nepal to use cutting edge digital educational resources in its teaching/learning practice. The impact in the past two years of using ActivBoard has been so compelling, according to school authorities, that they have invested further in equipping all 18 classrooms with ActivBoards.



NMB Bank scores

NMB Bank posted a profit (before tax) of Rs 149.2 million during the third quarter of the last fiscal year, recording a growth of 87 per cent against the same period in the preceding year. Despite the ongoing liquidity crunch in the local market, NMB achieved growth in both deposits as well as risk assets of 11 per cent and 8 per cent respectively, compared to the previous quarter. NMB remains well capitalised with a very comfortable capital adequacy ratio of 18.03 per cent. The bank plans to gradually expand to new strategic locations in the next year.



With LG

LG Electronics has launched 'LG Ko Saathma World Cup Haatma'. Customers who purchase a 14" or 15" LG TV will get an LG T-Shirt, and those who purchase a 21" or 29" LG TV will get an LG football. Customers who purchase a 26" LCD TV, or any bigger model, will get an LG DVD player. There's also a Live Lucky Draw that will take place during the World Cup for prizes of LG LCD TVs. What's more, if you correctly predict the winner of the World Cup, you stand a chance of winning a replica of the World Cup trophy made of five tolas of gold.



Himstar football flu

To celebrate the World Cup in full fever, Himstar has announced the launch of 'Himstar Football Flu'. With every purchase of a 14", 15" or 21" Himstar TV, customers will get a jersey of their favourite team.



MUM's

The Amrapali Group will begin a new venture in the FMCG Industry, under the name of M/S Amrapali Biotech India Pvt. Ltd., sister concern of Amrapali Group with the brand name MUM's. M/S Amrapali Biotech India Pvt. Ltd has launched its products in the brand name MUM's in eighteen states in India and also now introducing it in Nepal and Bhutan market.



Game 2

Real launched Game 2 of the Score the Real Goal campaign on 1 May. Keeping in mind the overwhelming response from the Real consumers, the image from now will be changed every fortnight. Identify the Real Ball and sms it to 5004. Subscribers of Nepal Telecom, NCell and UTL can participate in this campaign. Game 1's monthly bumper prize winner, who will be getting a Sony Bravia 32" LCD TV and 10 monthly highest correct sms prize winners, who will each get a Sony MP4 player, will be declared soon.



