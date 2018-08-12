Devi Prakash Bhattachan inaugurates Prabhu Pay at an event

Prabhu Group has launched a new digital wallet called Prabhu Pay with a slogan “Wallet aba mobile ma” (Wallet now in mobile) in Nepal. Chairman Devi Prakash Bhattachan inaugurated the service at an event on 9 August, while Prabhu Pay Director Kusum Lama demonstrated the step by step procedures to use it.

Kusum Lama demonstrates the procedures to use Prabhu Pay. All photos: PRABHU GROUP

On downloading the application in mobile device, users can perform any kind of monetary transactions such as transferring money from a bank or any financial institutions, paying bills of electricity, water, shopping, and many more, recharging Prabhu TV and mobile, depositing NCHL, etc. Besides transacting online, users can also transfer money via union pay and QR Code scan.

Similarly, Prabhu Pay also offers its regular customers facility of accident insurance up to Rs1,000,000, and balance of Rs30 each on referral to other users. Also, Prabhu Pay has its own chat system service.

Prabhu Pay is the latest venture of Prabhu Group under which companies like bank, insurance, money transfer, helicopter, Prabhu TV, Management and Technology are operated.