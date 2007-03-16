Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala has said time and again that the next prime minister will be selected impartially. But it is understood that, secretly, Koirala wants to see his daughter Sujata take on the responsibility. This is why senior Nepali Congress leaders are not seen in important party, administration, or government positions. But that isn't Koirala's biggest worry at present. He is more concerned about the fact that after all these years, Sujata is still not accepted in the party. Other parties don't trust her to be a responsible leader either. Koirala is said to be looking for a person who can take on the responsibility during the interim period and quietly let Sujata take over when the time is right.

Sujata is not the only person hoping to get a powerful position. NC vice chairman Sushil Koirala is also eyeing the post of deputy prime minister. The new constitution shifts the power to the deputy prime minister in case the prime minister dies suddenly. Similarly, NC chairman Ram Chandra Poudel is also eyeing the same position. However, it is not clear what Koirala, the UML, and the Maoists have agreed upon, in connection with the position of deputy prime minister.

When the Speaker of the House of Representatives was being selected, the Maoists said that the party from which Speaker comes is not eligible to make recommendations for the position of deputy prime minister.

If the post of Home Minister becomes vacant, Shekhar Koirala will have to be made the next minister, because it is important to have someone who the Maoists trust. But if Shekhar Koirala is made the next Home Minister, he automatically becomes Sujata's future competition. Shekhar Koirala is understood to be a very ambitious man, which is why the prime minister may recommend Chakra Prasad Bastola or Amod Prasad Upadhaya's name instead.

Critics say Koirala is being selfish and that this confusion is delaying the unification of the NC and NC-D. Others say Koirala does not really want the two parties to unite, because he hopes to see the NC-D be part of the NC instead.