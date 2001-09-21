CK Lal in "Greatness and goodness" (#59) attempts to put BP Koirala on a pedestal. He could have done so without bringing Dr Dilli Raman Regmi into the picture. However, he had to compare the two with the sole intention of denigrating and belittling Dr Regmi, so that BP appears greater. Does lowering the stature of one person enhance the stature of another?



He talks about Dr Regmi sitting on a mysterious throne-like chair, and he drank tea in a silver cup. Why does he not talk about Dr Regmi's contribution to Nepali history which he spent a major part of his life unraveling? Dr Regmi was not only senior to BP in age, but he started his political peregrination much earlier. CK Lal purposefully leaves out those facts which bring about my late father's greatness. All papers wrote fitting tributes after he died. Your paper failed to do so, and I won't be surprised if this letter is not published. It nevertheless hurts and angers those who love him to read such nonsense.



Avantika Regmi

USA