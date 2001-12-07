Belated news from Britain of Dina Gurung who ran the London Marathon and raised ?2,100 for various charities, including the Pahar Trust and Gurkha Welfare Trust. Dina went through 26.2 miles of pain and exhaustion just to show she could do it. "I came 21,700 and something, but it wasn't winning or losing that mattered," says Dina who studies at Kingston University in London.Dina practiced for months, sometimes in the rain and cold at Richmond Park. As the day of the marathon approached she had pangs of uncertainty and tension. Dina told Parbate magazine: "I just kept asking myself, what have I got myself into."After the start gun went off, Dina did the first nine miles and realised that she was running too fast. At the half-way point all she could feel was pain, but the cheering crowds on the sidewalks pushed her on. "From the 20th mile on, it was a psychological rather than a physical battle, and after we turned the corner at Parliament Square, the sight of my mum and sisters made me sprint to the finish line," Dina says of the race that she clocked at 4 hours, 43 minutes and 36 seconds.Helping Dina raise money by running were members of the Brigade of Gurkhas in London, Singapore Police and Nepali restaurans in Britain, including The Everest and The Gurkha Place in Farnborough, and The Munal in London.