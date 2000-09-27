Dinesh Adhikari in search of peace Literature | From Issue #11 (September 27 - October 3, 2000)

This year's Madan Puraskar literary award went to noted Nepali poet and lyricist Dinesh Adhikary. What many of Adhikary's admirers don't know is that he is a government lawyer working for Council for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA). So, beneath this anti-corruption lawyer lurks a modern poet whose simple words and accessible contemplation evoke deep social comment.

Some Dinesh Adhikary verses have found their way into music, with vocals by Narayan Gopal and others. "My words are about people, the love, hate, angst and soul of people," Adhikary told us. "So I explore their place in society, the economy in politics." The Madan prize was awarded for Adhikary's latest book of poems, Atirikta Abhikekh (Extra Archives).



In "Home", Adhikary examines the relationships between modern mores and family values, community and individual, individual and god, and finally the place of religion in a materialistic age. It is an age-old quest, and no longer confined to the godless consumerist west. Urban Nepal is going through similar spiritual confusion, the rituals of traditional religion and the yearning for spiritual solace. Adhikary here makes a scathing judgement on people who go to temples to look for peace, even though for him there is nothing to compare it with the peace that comes from the love of his wife and children.





HOME



whenever i see people

heading for the temples

with offerings

i don't know why

i'm always in a hurry to get back home



my son is shaping the times

with his mighty hands

so what if he did not eat some curd on the sly?

i think he's more valiant than krishna

my little daughter

with her bright eyes

and oh-so tender fingers

she always manages to drive away my fatigue

i find her stronger than kali

and when my beloved shrouds her needs

and serves me a platter of smiles

i find her more bountiful than laxmi



forgive me, if i have offended anyone

those who always leave their homes

to scour the temples in search of peace

i cannot even bring myself

to see humanity there

so what if they have conquered the spoils of the world?

if they have not discovered happiness in their own homes

i wouldn't hesitate

to call them born losers



when i'm away

and see

people

busy clanging bells in the temples

i don't know why

unknowingly

and slowly

i take it out from my pocket

and start caressing

the photographs of my children



(Translation of Ghar from the anthology Atirikta Abhilekh, Sajha Prakashan, 2056)

translation and text by Rupa Joshi)