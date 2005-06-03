Diplomacy? Yubaraj Ghimire in Samaya, 2 June From The Nepali Press | From Issue #250 (June 3-9, 2005)

Last week, the Royal Nepali Army played tapes captured from the Maoists to the press. The growing distance between Prachanda and Baburam, Prachanda accusing Baburam of moving towards India and again, Prachanda refuting his accusations, show the internal conflict within the rebel party. After February First, the RNA appears to have grown stronger. Military aid has also resumed. The captured tapes showed India was pursuing another roadmap for the Maoists. In the audiotape, Prachanda talked of Baburam being clearly motivated and that the Indian government would release CP Gajurel and Mohan Baidya if Baburam was reinstated in the party position. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu immediately questioned the authenticity of the tape. Later, Chief of Army Staff Pyar Jang Thapa said it hadn't been their intention to 'expose' India. So why then did the RNA organise a press meet that would affect diplomatic relations? Why weren't the questions raised discretely with India first? And which rank in Nepal's government has the Indian government taken into confidence? Or was this responsibility given to India after an understanding was formed between Prachanda's group and a rank in the Nepali government?



Top army and government officials seeing the international pressure put on the king to return to democracy have lashed out at India, Britain and the US. To mobilise the army to make such exposes will bring huge damage to the king, people and the state. In fact, this way, the king will be blamed for everything that has gone wrong. Three days after the press meet, Prachanda released a statement testifying the authenticity of the tape.



In the same way, the Indian government should also clarify its role. Is it preparing the ground for another Delhi Treaty?