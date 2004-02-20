

DIPLOMAT PILGRIMS: German Ambassador Rudiger Lemp (right) and French Ambassador, Claude Ambrosini at Pashupati on Wednesday on the occassion of Shivaratri.





BIG HITS: Robin n' Looza: after accepting the HITS FM Music Award for Best Song in a Foreign Language from the British Council's Barbara Hewitt for their song, One Day @ a Time.





BANDA BOY: Mother and son walk it home, leading a group of tourists on New Road during Tuesday's banda.





BEFORE THE BIG BANG: The army's APCs at the Shivatari Army Day parade on Tundikhel. This picture was taken one hour before Maoists set off an explosion at the Royal Nepal Airlines building in the background.





OLD IS GOLD: Vintage cars line up at the NADA Auto Show 2004 at the BICC on Wednesday. The car fair goes on till 22 Feburary.